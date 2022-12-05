Funko Appoints Brian Mariotti As CEO

(RTTNews) - Shares of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) gained over 4% in extended session on Monday after the company announced changes in its CEO position.

Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer, board member and former Chief Executive Officer of Funko, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mariotti succeeds Andrew Perlmutter, who is stepping down as CEO and will become President, effective immediately.

As President, Perlmutter will focus primarily on growing the Company's brands and will remain on the Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, CFO Jennifer Fall Jung is stepping down, effective immediately. The Board has initiated a search to identify the company's next permanent CFO. Scott Yessner will serve as interim CFO until a successor is identified.

"The Board is taking swift and decisive action to strengthen operations and drive improved results for our stockholders," said Charles Denson, Chairman of the Board. "We are grateful to Brian for stepping back in as CEO during this important time, and the Board is focused on identifying a COO who will work with him to execute on operational enhancements across the organization. We will also work with urgency to identify a permanent CFO with significant financial expertise and leadership experience. The Board believes the actions being taken today will enable the Company to deliver on its near and long-term strategic and financial goals."

FUNKO closed Monday's trading at $10.39, down $0.12 or 1.14%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $0.46 or 4.43% in the after-hours trading.

