Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Funko-A (FNKO) closed at $18.03, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $272.89 million, up 44.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.76% and +22.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.17% higher. Funko-A is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Funko-A is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32.

We can also see that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

