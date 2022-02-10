Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Moves -1.7%: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $17.95, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Funko-A is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Funko-A is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.52, so we one might conclude that Funko-A is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

