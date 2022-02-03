Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $17.32, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.39% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Funko-A will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Funko-A is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Funko-A's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.01, so we one might conclude that Funko-A is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

