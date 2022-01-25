Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed at $16.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.46% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Funko-A is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Funko-A is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.79, so we one might conclude that Funko-A is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FNKO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

