Funko-A (FNKO) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed at $17.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Funko-A will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Funko-A is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Funko-A has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.76, so we one might conclude that Funko-A is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

