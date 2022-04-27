Funko-A (FNKO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $16.42, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.3% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.4% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Funko-A is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $271.94 million, up 43.75% from the year-ago period.

FNKO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.76% and +22.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Funko-A currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.26, so we one might conclude that Funko-A is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

