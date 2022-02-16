Funko-A (FNKO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.06, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $274.34 million, up 21.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Funko-A currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.62, which means Funko-A is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.