Funko-A (FNKO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $16.69, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Funko-A will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.94 million, up 43.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +26.76% and +22.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Funko-A's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.32.

Investors should also note that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.