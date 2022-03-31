Funko-A (FNKO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $17.25, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Funko-A is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $272.89 million, up 44.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.76% and +22.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.17% higher. Funko-A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Funko-A is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.36, which means Funko-A is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that FNKO has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.