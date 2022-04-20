Funko-A (FNKO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Funko-A (FNKO) closed the most recent trading day at $17.62, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.85% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Funko-A will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $271.94 million, up 43.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +26.76% and +22.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Funko-A is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Funko-A currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.92, which means Funko-A is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that FNKO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FNKO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FNKO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

