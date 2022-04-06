Funko-A (FNKO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Funko-A (FNKO) closed at $17.84, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.62% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Funko-A as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Funko-A to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.94 million, up 43.75% from the year-ago period.

FNKO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.76% and +22.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Funko-A. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% higher. Funko-A is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Funko-A currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.57.

Meanwhile, FNKO's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

