FUNDVIEW-Risk-reward favours India's three- to five-year corp bonds, UTI AMC's Mittal says

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's three- to five-year corporate bonds are at attractive levels for investors to enter as the risk-reward is currently favourable in terms of capital gains as well as interest accrual benefits, the fixed income head of UTI Asset Management said.

"If you look at the three-year to five-year corporate bond yield curve, especially papers from state-run companies, from a risk-reward perspective, assuming 50-75 bps (basis points) of (domestic) rate cuts, it could lead to significant capital gains," Anurag Mittal said on Wednesday.

"The starting point is also very attractive from an accrual point of view so even if the rate cuts get delayed due to some factors, the investor is still benefiting from the accrual point, and could see handsome MTM (mark-to-market) gains when rate cycle changes," he said.

The fund house manages debt of around 278 billion rupees ($3.35 billion).

Yields on AAA-rated corporate bonds with three- to five-year maturities are in the 7.70%-7.90% range, according to LSEG.

The Indian corporate bond yield curve has stayed inverted since the past one year, which makes short-term debt more attractive. The latest example is a 10-year bond issue by Indian Railway Finance Corp that was sold at a 7.48% coupon, while the five-year bond yield was around 10 bps higher.

"We are recommending moderate duration with a one-year plus horizon," Mittal said.

He added that the yield curve inversion is far deeper in corporate bonds and even as compared to historical spreads, the two- to three-year corporate bonds are at quite an attractive spread over the central bank policy rate, which stands at 6.50%.

"Assuming liquidity improves and rate cuts happen, the shorter-end should perform and curve could steepen. We are seeing more inflows in moderate duration corporate bond funds and these should continue."

He expects the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates by only 50-75 bps in its easing cycle starting in the financial year beginning on April 1.

"Assuming stable inflation and favorable demand-supply dynamics, the benchmark bond yield should be around 6.80%-7.00% (in the medium term), assuming a terminal repo rate of 6.00% by end of 2024," Mittal added.

($1 = 83.0719 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.