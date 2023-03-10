FUNDVIEW-Right time to pick long-end Indian govt bonds - Union AMC's Agrawal

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Indian investors should start investing in longer-duration government bonds and funds that could offer better returns in the medium term, a fixed income official at Union Asset Management said.

Yields on long-term papers have risen more than 100 basis points in the 14 months to February as the central bank embarked on a rate hike cycle.

"The absolute yield levels are high today, and as rates come down, longer-duration funds are expected to be attractive on account of high accruals and mark-to-market gains," Parijat Agrawal, head of fixed income at the fund house that manages about 100 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) of assets, told Reuters in an interview.

Investors with surplus cash and an appetite for risk should buy longer-duration papers to lock in the yields, Agrawal said.

India's 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.41%, while the liquid 14-year 7.41% 2036 papers IN074136G=CC was at 7.48%.

Agrawal expects the benchmark yield to trade in the 7.35-7.50% band in the near term and predicts a 25 bps rate hike by the central bank in April, taking the terminal rate to 6.75%, which he said could be the peak in the current cycle, barring any significant inflation shocks.

With the bulk of rate increases now behind, the fund manager said it is prudent for investors to opt for funds that have an average duration of five to eight years in which they should stay put for at least two to three years for good returns.

With time, investors would benefit as bonds roll down when the initial high interest rates ease, he said. "Duration from 5-year to 15-year looks attractive currently based on one's risk appetite."

Meanwhile, Agrawal expects the Reserve Bank of India to start lowering rates by the end of the next financial year to avoid a significant impact on growth from a tight monetary policy.

"As and when growth starts to slow down, the expectations of a rate cut would drive the yields lower, especially on the longer end, benefiting investors," Agrawal said.

The RBI has raised repo rate by 250 bps this fiscal year to 6.50%. Growth in the October-December quarter was at a lower-than-expected 4.4%, even as inflation remained steep.

Retail inflation is expected to ease to 6.35% in February from 6.52% in the previous month, still above the RBI's upper threshold, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

($1 = 82.0050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Swati Bhat and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.