FUNDVIEW-One-year Indian corporate debt is an attractive buy - Canara Robeco's Jain

MUMBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Top rated one-year corporate bonds are an attractive investment currently, as they are relatively safe and yielding nearly on par with government securities, said Avnish Jain, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company's fixed income head.

The yield on AAA-rated one-year corporate bonds INAAAPSU1Y=IMMU was 7.48%, while its sovereign counterpart IN1YT=RR was at 6.78%. Meanwhile, the 10-year benchmark bond IN072632G=CC was yielding 7.25%.

"Currently, we are focusing more on 1-year because we find that a yield of 7.50%-7.60% is good. We see little point in going for a longer duration bond when yield is the similar across the yield curve," Jain said.

On the government debt side, Jain said they liked 5,6 and 7-year securities due to their yields almost matching the benchmark bond.

The spread between high-rated corporate bonds and same-tenured government securities shrank this year as companies borrowed less, but demand remained steady, particularly for the 10-year paper by long-term investors, Jain said.

Currently, the spread between the 10-year government bond yield and corporate bond of similar maturity is around 25 basis points.

Issuances have picked up, with a lot more expected by public sector banks towards the end of the year, but he reckons spread would not widen much as entities like pension funds and insurance companies would lap up those corporate bonds and keep yields compressed.

Meanwhile, tighter liquidity conditions could also weigh on the spreads, he added.

The next big trigger would be the fiscal 2024 budget due to be presented in February, where the government's gross borrowing number would be made public, but till then markets could stay in the range they're in, Jain said.

"Barring any big surprises in on the monetary policy side, we are likely to see the benchmark 10-year yield around the same range of 7.20%-30% at the end of fiscal year."

Jain said even though upcoming rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India were mostly priced in, investors were still very cautious about data points like inflation.

Hence, Canara Robeco's debt schemes currently seeing inflows were mostly in liquid funds with short duration, like 30 days, he said.

"Investors are wary of interest rate hikes and they are maybe trying to time the market, so they are, maybe focussing, more on shorter-end funds like liquid, ultra short term, and low duration products."

