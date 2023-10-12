FUNDVIEW-JM Financial MF recommends staggered investments in India bonds as yields rise

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The surge in yields on India's long-maturity government bonds has opened up attractive entry points but investors should spread out purchases as yields could rise even more, a fund manager at JM Financial Mutual Fund said.

"While the current rates looks attractive across the curve, we prefer staggering investments over the next two quarters," Gurvinder Singh Wasan, senior fund manager and credit analyst - fixed income, said.

JM Financial Mutual Fund manages assets of over 40 billion rupees ($481.02 million).

Indian bond yields jumped after the country's central bank said on Friday that it will keep monetary policy restrictive to curb inflation and sell bonds to manage surplus liquidity in the banking system.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond IN071833G=CC hit a seven-month high of 7.40% on Monday. It was at 7.30% at 12:00 noon IST, up eight basis points so far in October.

The benchmark at around 7.35% is "very attractive" for fresh investments, JM Financial's Wasan said.

For investors looking at extended time horizons, long duration debt funds could provide attractive returns with the potential for capital gains at a later stage of the interest rate cycle, he added. "However, at the same time, the allocation is not recommended to be 100 percent as well."

Long maturity bonds are typically riskier than short maturity ones. Bond prices move inversely to yields.

For the near term, Indian 10-year bond's trading range of 7.25% to 7.45% could be breached on the upside as rate cuts do not seem to be on the anvil, according to the JM Financial fund manager.

Retail inflation could ease to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target only in the second quarter of the next fiscal year, according to the RBI's latest monetary policy report.

($1 = 83.1574 Indian rupees)

