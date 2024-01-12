FUNDVIEW-India cenbank to start rate cuts at end FY25, 'overweight' on long govt bonds - ABSL AMC

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's central bank is likely to start cutting interest rates by the next fiscal year-end and investors are recommended to accumulate longer-tenor government bonds during the interim period, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund said on Friday.

The fund house, which manages around 1.75 trillion rupees ($21.12 billion) of debt, sees the Reserve Bank of India change its stance from 'withdrawal of accommodation' to 'neutral' by April 2024 and then begin infusing liquidity.

"A large part of easing will be played out through liquidity measures instead of rate cuts. We also see limited space for rate cuts in 2024-25 and most of it will be back-ended in Q4 unless growth slows down to 6%," said Kaustubh Gupta, fixed income co-head of markets.

"It will be a shallow rate-cut cycle."

The RBI has kept the key interest rate steady at 6.50% for five consecutive policies after hiking it by a total of 250 basis points after the pandemic. Most market participants expect the central bank to start cutting rates from mid-2024.

The fund house is "overweight" on long-duration government bonds and recommends investors add the notes at current levels as India's real yields are elevated, global rates have peaked and macro data is looking more stable.

The fund house may also look to add state bonds and corporate bonds once the spreads over government bonds become attractive.

"Currently, spreads are not meaningful enough for us to jump in any time soon because we have a view that spreads will widen towards the end of 2024," said Sunaina da Cunha, fixed income co-head of credits investments.

The corporate bonds and state bond yield spreads will widen only when government bond yields come down and liquidity gets tighter, leading to an increase in liquidity premium, da Cunha added.

"It is a year of duration play through actively managed funds," Gupta said.

The fund house expects 10-year benchmark bond yield IN10YT=RR to move towards 6.75% by the end of 2024, from its current level of 7.18%.

($1 = 82.8640 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.