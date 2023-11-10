FUNDVIEW-Future Generali India Life prefers debt over equity, recommends long duration

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Future Generali India Life Insurance prefers investments in Indian debt over equities currently and recommends adding longer-duration papers to benefit from the eventual turn in the interest rate cycle, its head of investments said on Friday.

"It is the best time to build a fixed income book for the next two to three years and, at the current juncture, from the asset allocation side, we are more in favour of debt rather than equity," said Niraj Kumar, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.

"We have been investing in long-duration bonds and believe this is the time to add duration to portfolios," said the fund manager, who manages assets worth over 70 billion rupees ($840 million), as of March 31.

Kumar does not foresee any more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve or the Reserve Bank of India and instead, predicts rate cuts next year.

"I expect the RBI to cut repo rate by 50 basis points in (the second half of) 2024 with the caveat that it would closely watch out for the fiscal policies of the new government and what impact that could have on inflation."

The fund manager expects the 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR to drop to 3.50% in 2024, from 4.62% currently.

He expects the Indian benchmark bond yield IN10YT=RR to plunge to 6.50%-6.60% by end-2024, from 7.30% currently.

While this steep drop will also be driven by passive inflows after India's inclusion into global bond indexes, Kumar also has a more fundamental observation.

"Yields are closer to the cyclical peak ... fixed income may give higher returns than what we have historically seen in the last five years." ($1 = 83.3350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.