Funds raise shorts in sugar, cut long position in coffee

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short position in futures of raw sugar on ICE U.S. in the week to Sept. 6 while reducing their bullish bets on arabica coffee futures, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Funds added 7,455 contracts to their bearish bet in raw sugar, taking their net short position in the sweetener to 30,173 lots. They reduced their net long position in arabica coffee by 2,002 lots to 28,752 contracts. Speculators' short position in cocoa was increased to 18,188 lots.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

