Funds raise longs in raw sugar and cocoa, cut shorts in coffee

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

September 15, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bullish bets in futures of raw sugar and cocoa on ICE U.S. in the week to Sept. 12, while slightly cutting their shorts on arabica coffee, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Funds added 5,430 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 138,216 lots in the period. Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 835 lots to 25,034.

Funds raised their net long position in cocoa futures by 674 lots to 63,468.

