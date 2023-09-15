Funds raise longs in raw sugar and cocoa, cut shorts in coffee

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bullish bets in futures of raw sugar and cocoa on ICE U.S. in the week to Sept. 12, while slightly cutting their shorts on arabica coffee, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Funds added 5,430 contracts to their net long position in raw sugar, taking it to 138,216 lots in the period. Speculators' short position in arabica coffee was reduced by 835 lots to 25,034.

Funds raised their net long position in cocoa futures by 674 lots to 63,468.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.