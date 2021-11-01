Funds managed by Blackrock to sell some shares in THG - bookrunner

US Markets
Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Multiple funds managed by Blackrock BLK.N are selling about 55 million shares in British e-commerce group THG THG.L, a bookrunner said on Monday.

Blackrock is the biggest institutional shareholder of THG, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

