Funds managed by Blackrock to sell some shares in THG - bookrunner

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Multiple funds managed by Blackrock BLK.N are selling about 55 million shares in British e-commerce group THG THG.L, a bookrunner said on Monday.

Blackrock is the biggest institutional shareholder of THG, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

