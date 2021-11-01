US Markets
BLK

Funds managed by Blackrock to sell 55 mln shares in THG - bookrunner

Contributors
Shanima A Reuters
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Multiple funds managed by Blackrock are selling about 55 million shares in British e-commerce group THG, a bookrunner said on Monday.

Updates with background details on THG, shares

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Multiple funds managed by Blackrock BLK.N are selling about 55 million shares in British e-commerce group THG THG.L, a bookrunner said on Monday.

Blackrock is the biggest institutional shareholder of THG after the company founder Matthew Moulding's 14.19% holding, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

THG was rocked by a 35% share price collapse after an underwhelming investor presentation in October, forcing it to address corporate governance concerns more broadly.

The company has tried to allay investor concerns, but so far has had little traction in halting the fall in its share price.

THG appointed an executive from backer SoftBank 9984.T to its board of directors last month and said it was looking for an independent chair ahead of a proposed premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Shares of THG have fallen nearly 66% since the start of September.

($1 = 0.7320 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Rachel Armstrong in London; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK THG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular