This Fund's Ladder Strategy Expanded With a $4 Million Buy in One 2027 Bond ETF

Key Points

Red Spruce Capital bought 204,567 shares of BSCR in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $4.03 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $3.70 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

The transaction represented a 1.66% change in 13F reportable AUM.

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On April 9, 2026, Red Spruce Capital, LLC disclosed a first-quarter buy of 204,567 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR), an estimated $4.03 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 9, 2026, Red Spruce Capital increased its holding in the Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 204,567 shares. The estimated value of this purchase is $4.03 million, based on the average closing price for the first quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in BSCR was valued at $10.25 million.

What else to know

This was a buy, lifting BSCR to 4.21% of Red Spruce Capital’s 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:GOOGL: $17.52 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMAT: $10.49 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: BSCR: $10.25 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:ABBV: $9.67 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:BSCS: $8.93 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of April 8, 2026, shares were priced at $19.66, yielding 4.2%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $4.7 billion Yield 4.2% Price (as of market close April 8, 2026) $19.66

ETF snapshot

BSCR’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, seeking to track the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2027 Index.

The portfolio consists primarily of a diversified sample of corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027, rebalanced monthly to maintain alignment with the index.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund with a defined maturity date, providing investors with a transparent, cost-efficient vehicle for targeted bond exposure.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF offers investors exposure to a diversified basket of investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund employs a sampling approach to replicate index performance while maintaining liquidity and cost efficiency. Its defined maturity structure and focus on high-quality issuers provide a predictable income stream and targeted duration management for fixed income portfolios.

What this transaction means for investors

Alongside other Red Spruce Capital purchases last quarter, this very much seems like a deliberate buildout of a laddered fixed-income sleeve, signaling a shift toward predictable cash flows and duration control rather than chasing equity upside. The fact that the fund has now added exposure across 2027, 2028, and 2029 BulletShares ETFs (and keeps exposure in 2030 corporate bond ETFs) reinforces that this is a coordinated allocation strategy, not a one-off trade.



That matters because BSCR is now one of the fund’s larger positions at 4.2% of AUM, sitting alongside core equity holdings like Alphabet and Applied Materials. The ETF holds investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2027, providing defined principal return timing and steady income. Similar BulletShares funds targeting later maturities follow the same playbook, investing at least 80% of assets in corporate bonds tied to a specific maturity year and rebalancing monthly to stay aligned with that profile. Meanwhile, yields in the low to mid 4% range reinforce the income component without taking on excessive duration risk.



Ultimately, it seems that this fund is prioritizing stability, and that’s what long-term investors should take away here.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, and Applied Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.