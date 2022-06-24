Commodities

Funds increase long position in arabica coffee, cut in raw sugar -CFTC

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published

Speculators increased their net long position in futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to June 21 while reducing their long position in raw sugar, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long position in futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to June 21 while reducing their long position in raw sugar, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds added 3,128 contracts to their long position in arabica coffee to a net long of 23,787 lots. They reduced their net long position in raw sugar by 2,141 contracts to 40,678 lots, while their net short position in cocoa went down to 17,118 contracts.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular