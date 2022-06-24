Funds increase long position in arabica coffee, cut in raw sugar -CFTC

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net long position in futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to June 21 while reducing their long position in raw sugar, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds added 3,128 contracts to their long position in arabica coffee to a net long of 23,787 lots. They reduced their net long position in raw sugar by 2,141 contracts to 40,678 lots, while their net short position in cocoa went down to 17,118 contracts.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

