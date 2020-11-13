Funds in EU told to better prepare for market shocks

Adds more detail

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fund managers must improve readiness for shocks after the fallout from COVID-19 on markets in March revealed shortcomings, the European Union's securities watchdog said on Friday.

Funds exposed to real estate and corporate debt showed they were able to respond adequately to redemption pressures with only a limited number of temporary suspensions, the European Securities and Markets Authority said following its review of the sector.

"However, the work also revealed shortcomings that must be addressed in order to enhance funds' preparedness to future shocks, and we have identified a number of priority areas that funds and supervisors should focus on to address potential liquidity risks in the fund sector," ESMA Chair Steven Maijoor said.

The redemption shock was linked to extreme market volatiltiy in March, when economies went into lockdowns to fight the pandemic.

"We also encourage swift proposals to amend the EU legislative framework to ensure that liquidity management tools are widely available to asset managers across the EU," Maijoor said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Rachel Armstrong, William Maclean)

