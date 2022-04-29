Funds cut long positions in sugar, cotton; raise in coffee -CFTC

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net long positions in futures of raw sugar and cotton on ICE U.S. in the week to April 26, and raised their bullish bets on arabica coffee, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds cut 18,332 contracts in raw sugar to a net long position of 100,783 lots. They reduced their net long position in cotton by 2,528 contracts, while they increased their long position in coffee by 346 lots.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.