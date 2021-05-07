Funds cut long position in sugar, switch to short in cocoa -CFTC

Adds details for coffee, cotton and cocoa

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long positions in raw sugar and cotton futures on ICE in the week to May 4, and switched from long to short position in cocoa, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar by 10,128 contracts for the period, but they still hold a large net long position in the sweetener at 180,286 contracts.

The outlook for sugar is still seen as positive by most analysts as near-term supplies appear limited.SOF/L

The cut for cotton futures was smaller at 3,138 contracts and funds' net long position in the fiber is now at 58,731 contracts.

The only soft commodity to see an increase in long position was arabica coffee, with money managers now holding a bullish bet of 33,869 contracts. Coffee futures hit a four-year high on Thursday.KCc2

And speculators switched to a short position of 8,714 contracts in New York cocoa futures, cutting 16,584 contracts in the week to May 4, the CFTC said.

