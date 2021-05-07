Funds cut long position in sugar, switch to short in cocoa -CFTC

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long positions in raw sugar and cotton futures on ICE in the week to May 4, and switched from long to short position in cocoa, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar by 10,128 contracts for the period, bringing their net long position in the sweetener to 180,286 contracts.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

