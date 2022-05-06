Funds cut long position in sugar, raise in cotton -CFTC data

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Speculators reduced their net long position in futures of raw sugar on ICE U.S. in the week to May 3, and raised their bullish bets on cotton futures, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Money managers and hedge funds cut 24,929 contracts in raw sugar to a net long position of 75,854 lots. They raised their net long position in cotton by 1,799 contracts, while their net long position in arabica coffee was little changed to 21,858 lots.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Leslie Adler)

