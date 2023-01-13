Commodities

Funds cut long position in raw sugar, boost shorts in coffee

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO GARCIA

January 13, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bearish bets in futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 10, while cutting their bullish bets in raw sugar, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Funds added 16,599 contracts to their net short position in arabica coffee, taking it to 31,070 lots in the period. Their net long position in raw sugar fell to 115,080 lots after a large reduction of 42,911 contracts.

Speculators cut their net long position in cocoa by 1,358 lots to only 696 contracts, a practically balanced position.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.