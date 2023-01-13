Funds cut long position in raw sugar, boost shorts in coffee

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their bearish bets in futures of arabica coffee on ICE U.S. in the week to Jan. 10, while cutting their bullish bets in raw sugar, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Funds added 16,599 contracts to their net short position in arabica coffee, taking it to 31,070 lots in the period. Their net long position in raw sugar fell to 115,080 lots after a large reduction of 42,911 contracts.

Speculators cut their net long position in cocoa by 1,358 lots to only 696 contracts, a practically balanced position.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

