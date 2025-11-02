This Fund’s Biggest Bet? A $15 Million Move Into Eaton Vance’s Total Return Bond ETF

Key Points

Utah-based Coign Capital bought 89,612 shares of EVTR for an estimated $4.6 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represents about 2.5% of reportable assets at quarter-end.

As of September 30, Coign reported holding 298,819 shares of EVTR valued at $15.4 million, making it the fund's largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Coign Capital Advisors disclosed a purchase of 89,612 shares of the Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSE:EVTR) in the third quarter—an estimated $4.6 million transaction based on the average share price for the period, according to an SEC filing released on Thursday.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Thursday, Utah-based Coign Capital Advisors increased its stake in the Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 89,612 shares in the third quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired is $4.6 million, based on the average share price for the period. As of September 30, the fund reported holding a total of 298,819 shares of EVTR.

What Else to Know

The purchase lifted EVTR to 8.5% of the fund’s reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:EVTR: $15.4 million (8.5% of AUM)

NASDAQMUTFUND:JHCP: $12.5 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:PVAL: $11.7 million (6.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TBIL: $10.9 million (6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVOO: $10.5 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of EVTR were priced at $51.55, up 2.3% over the past year.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $3.6 billion Price (as of market close Friday) $51.55 1-year total return 7.1%

ETF Snapshot

EVTR's investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade fixed-income securities, including government, corporate, municipal, and mortgage- and asset-backed bonds. The fund's holdings are primarily composed of high-quality fixed-income instruments, aiming to balance income generation with capital preservation through broad sector and issuer diversification. It targets institutional investors seeking stable income and risk-adjusted returns through exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds.

Foolish Take

Coign Capital Advisors’ third-quarter bet on the Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF highlights a defensive tilt as yields stabilize and investors shift toward balanced fixed income exposure. The Utah-based firm added 89,612 shares—an estimated $4.6 million purchase based on average pricing—lifting EVTR to 8.5% of reportable assets, now its largest holding, according to an SEC filing released Thursday.



The move coincides with Coign’s purchase of TBIL, reflecting a broader strategy to anchor portfolios in high-quality, income-generating assets while positioning for a softening rate environment. EVTR, which returned roughly 7% year-to-date with a 4.7% 30-day SEC yield, invests across Treasuries, corporate credit, and securitized debt, offering diversified exposure as borrowing costs ease.



For long-term investors, the fund’s mix of investment-grade bonds and moderate yield-to-worst (5.38%) should be appealing for those seeking steady income with lower duration risk. As rates presumably drift lower through late 2025, maintaining exposure to actively managed, multi-sector bond funds like EVTR could provide a smoother path to income stability and capital preservation compared with chasing short-term Treasury yields.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of all assets managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they manage over $100 million.

Dividend yield: The annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Investment-grade: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies, typically BBB- or higher.

Fixed-income securities: Investments that pay regular interest, such as bonds, providing predictable income.

Capital preservation: An investment goal focused on preventing loss of principal while earning modest returns.

Issuer diversification: Spreading investments across multiple bond issuers to reduce risk from any single issuer.

Mortgage-backed bonds: Bonds secured by a pool of mortgages, with payments passed through to investors.

Asset-backed bonds: Bonds backed by pools of assets like loans, leases, or receivables, providing collateral for investors.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.