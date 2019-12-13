Markets
Funds Advised By Apax Partners To Buy Coalfire From Carlyle & Chertoff Group

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Funds advised by Apax Partners said that they agreed to buy Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, from The Carlyle Group (CG) and The Chertoff Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

It is expected to complete the transaction in early 2020.

Founded in 2001, Coalfire is a cybersecurity advisor that helps organizations avert threats, close gaps, and effectively manage cyber risk. The company today has more than 1,800 government and commercial clients and extensive cloud security experience, working with seven of the top ten SaaS providers.

Coalfire's more than 730 employees operate from 11 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom.

