Funds Added To AKAM Positions

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 6,689 13F filings for the 12/31/2021 reporting period, and looked at the various S&P 500 components held by each of these reporting hedge funds and other 13F filers. For each component, we totaled the number of shares held across all of these funds. Next, we went back to the 09/30/2021 period, and went through the same exercise for each of those 6,689 funds. By comparing the same group across the two periods, we can see which S&P 500 components, in the aggregate, these particular funds have been buying and selling.

One of the components that stands out with notable buying, is Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM). We should point out before going any further, that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

However, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be an interesting exercise, especially when comparing one holding period to another. So, let's take a look at the change in AKAM positions across that group of 6,689 funds we have looked at that have filed for the 12/31/2021 period, versus back at their 09/30/2021 report. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 57,436,275 shares in the aggregate, from 143,827,539 up to 201,263,814 for a share count increase of approximately 39.93%.

The overall top three funds holding AKAM on 12/31/2021 were:

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM).

