Fundraising Update: Senator Tommy Tuberville just disclosed $188.4K of new fundraising

Senator Tommy Tuberville just disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $251.0K of spending. This is the 18th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $585.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 54th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tommy Tuberville is worth $13.0M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Stock Trading

We have data on up to $59.3M of trades from Senator Tommy Tuberville, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 7th, 2022 sale of up to $1M of $ECOM. The stock has risen 1.41% since then.

of $ECOM. The stock has risen 1.41% since then. A May 11th, 2023 purchase of up to $500K of $PYPL. The stock has risen 15.13% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has risen 15.13% since then. A June 28th, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $QCOM. The stock has risen 17.24% since then.

of $QCOM. The stock has risen 17.24% since then. A October 13th, 2022 purchase of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 114.75% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 114.75% since then. A January 19th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 8.91% since then.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tommy Tuberville:

S.2091: Restoring Lethality Act

S.1988: A bill to prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

S.1726: ASSIST Act of 2025

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

