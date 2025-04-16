Fundraising Update: Senator Tom Cotton just disclosed $840.3K of new fundraising

Senator Tom Cotton just disclosed $840.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 42nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 69.7% came from individual donors.

Cotton disclosed $342.2K of spending. This is the 86th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cotton disclosed $8.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 14th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tom Cotton Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tom Cotton is worth $658.9K, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 312th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cotton has approximately $155.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tom Cotton Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tom Cotton:

S.1407: A bill to ban the use of Federal funds for the purchase of drugs manufactured in the People's Republic of China, and for other purposes.

S.1258: Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act

S.1255: Cormorant Relief Act of 2025

S.1224: RIFLE Act

S.1137: Cellphone Jamming Reform Act of 2025

S.937: No Student Loans for Campus Criminals Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

