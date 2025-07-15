Fundraising Update: Senator Todd Young just disclosed $504.3K of new fundraising

Senator Todd Young just disclosed $504.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This is the 10th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 55.2% came from individual donors.

Young disclosed $278.9K of spending. This is the 15th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Young disclosed $5.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 7th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Todd Young Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Todd Young is worth $91.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 417th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Young has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Todd Young Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Todd Young:

S.2223: A bill to amend the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 to increase the amount that may be invested in small business investment companies.

S.1895: Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act

S.1763: Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2025

S.1717: Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2025

S.1699: Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act

S.1687: Fair Accounting for Condominium Construction Act

