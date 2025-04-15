Fundraising Update: Senator Todd Young just disclosed $309.1K of new fundraising

Senator Todd Young just disclosed $309.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 14th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 78.6% came from individual donors.

Young disclosed $182.4K of spending. This is the 17th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Young disclosed $5.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 4th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Todd Young's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Todd Young Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Todd Young is worth $91.0K, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 398th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Young has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Todd Young's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Young.

Senator Todd Young Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Todd Young:

S.1387: A bill to authorize the National Biotechnology Initiative, and for other purposes.

S.1064: FOCA Act

S.1047: Assisting Small Businesses Not Fraudsters Act

S.691: Leveling the Playing Field 2.0 Act

S.452: BARCODE Efficiency Act

S.429: STRATEGIC Minerals Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.