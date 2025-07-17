Fundraising Update: Senator Tim Sheehy just disclosed $272.5K of new fundraising

Senator Tim Sheehy just disclosed $272.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 314th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 79.9% came from individual donors.

Sheehy disclosed $468.8K of spending. This is the 93rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Sheehy disclosed $646.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 399th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tim Sheehy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tim Sheehy:

S.2267: A bill to establish the Payroll Audit Independent Determination program in the Department of Labor.

S.2139: PRIME Act

S.2138: Buy-to-Budget Flexibility Act

S.2137: Expedited Delivery Act

S.2136: Smart Pricing Practices Permanence Act

S.2135: Prototype to Production Act

