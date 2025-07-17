Fundraising Update: Senator Tim Scott just disclosed $674.9K of new fundraising

Senator Tim Scott just disclosed $674.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 94th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.0% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $868.5K of spending. This is the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Scott disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 47th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Tim Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Tim Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tim Scott is worth $803.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 310th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $45.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Tim Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Senator Tim Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tim Scott:

S.2237: Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act

S.2228: A bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to harmonize the definition of employee with the common law.

S.2118: Value Over Cost Act of 2025

S.2116: A bill to require the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to annually review, update, and report on the facilities and property of the United States Government determined to be national security sensitive for purposes of review of real estate transactions under section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950.

S.2003: Strengthening Benefit Plans Act of 2025

S.1998: Small Business Tax Fairness and Compliance Simplification Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Tim Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

