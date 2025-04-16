Fundraising Update: Senator Thom Tillis just disclosed $2.0M of new fundraising

Senator Thom Tillis just disclosed $2.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 54.8% came from individual donors.

Tillis disclosed $461.7K of spending. This is the 60th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Tillis disclosed $4.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Thom Tillis's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Thom Tillis Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Thom Tillis is worth $7.7M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 98th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tillis has approximately $1.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Thom Tillis's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tillis.

Senator Thom Tillis Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.6M of trades from Senator Thom Tillis, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 1st, 2017 sale of up to $50K of $AQFH.

of $AQFH. A February 13th, 2015 sale of up to $15K of $CASY. The stock has risen 422.22% since then.

of $CASY. The stock has risen 422.22% since then. A February 13th, 2015 sale of up to $15K of $EPAY. The stock has risen 110.53% since then.

of $EPAY. The stock has risen 110.53% since then. A February 13th, 2015 sale of up to $15K of $WAGE. The stock has fallen 17.42% since then.

of $WAGE. The stock has fallen 17.42% since then. A February 13th, 2015 sale of up to $15K of $TNGO. The stock has fallen 57.89% since then.

You can track Senator Thom Tillis's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tillis.

Senator Thom Tillis Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Thom Tillis:

S.1451: A bill to provide for a waiver of duplication of benefits for certain assistance under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act as a result of a major disaster or emergency, and for other purposes.

S.1441: A bill to require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to award grants to nonprofit entities to assist such entities in carrying out programs to provide service dogs to eligible veterans, and for other purposes.

S.1405: A bill to impose requirements on digital exchanges, and for other purposes.

S.1376: A bill to amend the National Trails System Act to direct the Secretary of Agriculture to conduct a study on the feasibility of designating the Benton MacKaye Trail as a national scenic trail.

S.1335: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude debt held by certain insurance companies from capital assets and to extend capital loss carryovers for such companies from 5 years to 10 years.

S.1334: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the percentage limitation on assets of real estate investment trusts which may be held in taxable REIT subsidiaries.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

