Fundraising Update: Senator Ted Cruz just disclosed $1.5M of new fundraising

Senator Ted Cruz just disclosed $1.5M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 17th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $1.9M of spending. This is the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 165th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here

Senator Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ted Cruz is worth $8.0M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 95th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $4.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Ted Cruz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Senator Ted Cruz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.4M of trades from Senator Ted Cruz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $GS. The stock has risen 26.69% since then.

of $GS. The stock has risen 26.69% since then. A February 3rd, 2015 purchase of up to $100K of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 74.82% since then.

of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 74.82% since then. A February 25th, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $OKE. The stock has risen 293.82% since then.

You can track Senator Ted Cruz's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Senator Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ted Cruz:

S.1487: A bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to clarify that international organizations are not immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of the United States in certain cases related to terrorism.

S.1278: Fog Observations and Geographic Forecasting Act

S.1244: Education Savings Accounts for Military Families Act of 2025

S.1188: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for permanent full expensing for property used to capture gas that would otherwise be flared or vented and to use such gas in value-added products.

S.1124: Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act

S.933: NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

