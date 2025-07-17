Fundraising Update: Senator Ted Cruz just disclosed $1.4M of new fundraising

Senator Ted Cruz just disclosed $1.4M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 91.3% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $928.5K of spending. This is the 29th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $2.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 132nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ted Cruz is worth $9.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 97th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $5.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Ted Cruz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.4M of trades from Senator Ted Cruz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $GS. The stock has risen 76.82% since then.

of $GS. The stock has risen 76.82% since then. A February 3rd, 2015 purchase of up to $100K of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 73.55% since then.

of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 73.55% since then. A February 25th, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $OKE. The stock has risen 270.47% since then.

Senator Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ted Cruz:

S.2293: A bill to require the President to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, to direct the Secretary of State to submit a report to Congress regarding such designation, and for other purposes.

S.2109: Dyess CDC Addition Design Authorization Act

S.2105: Dyess Air Base Access Infrastructure Design Act

S.2080: FLRAA Production Acceleration Act of 2025

S.2075: Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Medical Evacuation and Special Operations Procurement Act of 2025

S.2056: CREATE JOBS Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

