Fundraising Update: Senator Tammy Duckworth just disclosed $961.0K of new fundraising

Senator Tammy Duckworth just disclosed $961.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.2% came from individual donors.

Duckworth disclosed $711.5K of spending. This is the 40th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Duckworth disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 70th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tammy Duckworth is worth $1.2M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 267th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Duckworth has approximately $826.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.0M of trades from Senator Tammy Duckworth, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 16th, 2017 sale of up to $50K of $NEE. The stock has risen 108.68% since then.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tammy Duckworth:

S.2239: A bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a pilot program regarding treating pregnancy as a qualifying event for enrollment in TRICARE Select.

S.2199: A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations requiring that optional combat boots worn by members of the Armed Forces wear be made in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2198: Military in Law Enforcement Accountability Act

S.2162: Kangaroo Protection Act of 2025

S.1966: Don't Miss Your Flight Act

S.1815: End Diaper Need Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

