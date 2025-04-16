Fundraising Update: Senator Tammy Duckworth just disclosed $830.6K of new fundraising

Senator Tammy Duckworth just disclosed $830.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 46th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 97.8% came from individual donors.

Duckworth disclosed $657.3K of spending. This is the 42nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Duckworth disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 69th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tammy Duckworth is worth $1.2M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 260th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Duckworth has approximately $738.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.0M of trades from Senator Tammy Duckworth, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 16th, 2017 sale of up to $50K of $NEE. The stock has risen 89.47% since then.

of $NEE. The stock has risen 89.47% since then. A April 5th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $VZ. The stock has fallen 24.44% since then.

of $VZ. The stock has fallen 24.44% since then. A April 11th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $ITW. The stock has risen 0.41% since then.

of $ITW. The stock has risen 0.41% since then. A September 15th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $INTC. The stock has fallen 46.35% since then.

of $INTC. The stock has fallen 46.35% since then. A October 18th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $ABT. The stock has risen 126.32% since then.

Senator Tammy Duckworth Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tammy Duckworth:

S.1483: A bill to reduce commuting burdens on Transportation Security Administration employees, and for other purposes.

S.1440: A bill to amend title II of the Public Health Service Act to include as an additional right or privilege of commissioned officers of the Public Health Service (and their beneficiaries) certain leave provided under title 10, United States Code to commissioned officers of the Army (or their beneficiaries).

S.1231: IVF for Military Families Act

S.914: Protect Veteran Jobs Act

S.828: School Bus Safety Act of 2025

S.797: Family Building FEHB Fairness Act

