Fundraising Update: Senator Tammy Baldwin just disclosed $445.2K of new fundraising

April 18, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundraisingTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Senator Tammy Baldwin just disclosed $445.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $425.9K of spending. This is the 73rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $106.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 674th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Tammy Baldwin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 283rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Tammy Baldwin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Senator Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tammy Baldwin:

  • S.1309: Winter Recreation Small Business Recovery Act of 2025
  • S.988: Women's Retirement Protection Act
  • S.845: Farmland Security Act of 2025
  • S.445: Carried Interest Fairness Act of 2025
  • S.420: Dairy Business Innovation Act of 2025
  • S.294: COOL Online Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


