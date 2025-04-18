Fundraising Update: Senator Tammy Baldwin just disclosed $445.2K of new fundraising

Senator Tammy Baldwin just disclosed $445.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This is the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $425.9K of spending. This is the 73rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $106.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 674th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 283rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tammy Baldwin:

S.1309: Winter Recreation Small Business Recovery Act of 2025

S.988: Women's Retirement Protection Act

S.845: Farmland Security Act of 2025

S.445: Carried Interest Fairness Act of 2025

S.420: Dairy Business Innovation Act of 2025

S.294: COOL Online Act

