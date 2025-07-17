Fundraising Update: Senator Tammy Baldwin just disclosed $428.6K of new fundraising

Senator Tammy Baldwin just disclosed $428.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 195th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 98.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $360.5K of spending. This is the 130th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $178.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 686th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 300th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tammy Baldwin:

S.2282: A bill to amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, and for other purposes.

S.2245: A bill to amend the Digital Coast Act to improve the acquisition, integration, and accessibility of data of the Digital Coast program and to extend the program.

S.2195: WWII Nurses Congressional Gold Medal Act

S.2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

S.2104: Reliable Rail Service Act of 2025

S.2024: ENROLL Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.