Fundraising Update: Senator Ruben Gallego just disclosed $778.7K of new fundraising

Senator Ruben Gallego just disclosed $778.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 58th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 92.0% came from individual donors.

Gallego disclosed $428.8K of spending. This is the 87th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Gallego disclosed $884.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 286th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Ruben Gallego's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Ruben Gallego Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ruben Gallego is worth $82.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 421st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gallego has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Ruben Gallego's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Senator Ruben Gallego Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Senator Ruben Gallego, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Senator Ruben Gallego's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Senator Ruben Gallego Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ruben Gallego:

S.2254: A bill to codify the Federal Trade Commission's negative option rule.

S.2200: First Responders Emergency Assistance Act

S.2163: Border Patrol Recruitment Enhancement Act

S.2085: Postpartum Lifeline Act

S.2039: Wildfire Risk Evaluation Act

S.2038: Wildfire Coordination Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Ruben Gallego on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.