Fundraising Update: Senator Ron Wyden just disclosed $124.8K of new fundraising

Senator Ron Wyden just disclosed $124.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This is the 34th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 72.3% came from individual donors.

Wyden disclosed $293.7K of spending. This is the 8th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

Wyden disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Ron Wyden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ron Wyden is worth $17.5M, as of April 15th, 2025. This is the 55th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $9.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Ron Wyden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Senator Ron Wyden Stock Trading

We have data on up to $21.2M of trades from Senator Ron Wyden, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 11th, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 31.59% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 31.59% since then. A May 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 1169.93% since then.

of $NVDA. The stock has risen 1169.93% since then. A April 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $AVGO. The stock has risen 268.61% since then.

of $AVGO. The stock has risen 268.61% since then. A April 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $KLAC. The stock has risen 93.3% since then.

of $KLAC. The stock has risen 93.3% since then. A August 3rd, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $MAR. The stock has risen 167.59% since then.

You can track Senator Ron Wyden's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Senator Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ron Wyden:

S.1312: A bill to establish the Office of the Special Investigator for Competition Matters within the Department of Agriculture.

S.1285: A bill to amend part A of title IV of the Social Security Act to provide funding to sustain and increase the supply and quality of child care, access to child care, and the child care workforce, and for other purposes.

S.1242: Watershed Results Act

S.1208: A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to address records maintained on individuals, and for other purposes.

S.1185: FIGHTING for America Act of 2025

S.976: Insurance Fraud Accountability Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

