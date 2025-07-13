Fundraising Update: Senator Rand Paul just disclosed $697.3K of new fundraising

Senator Rand Paul just disclosed $697.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This is the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 97.3% came from individual donors.

Paul disclosed $880.9K of spending. This is the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Paul disclosed $6.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 3rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Senator Rand Paul Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Rand Paul is worth $1.7M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 234th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Paul has approximately $20.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Rand Paul Stock Trading

We have data on up to $15.0K of trades from Senator Rand Paul, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Rand Paul Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Rand Paul:

S.2244: A bill to require immediate changes to Medicaid relating to alien eligibility and payments to Medicaid expansion States that furnish health care to certain aliens.

S.2147: Collegiate Sports Integrity Act

S.2113: End the Fed’s Big Bank Bailout Act

S.2112: HEMP Act of 2025

S.2099: Restore Prescription Drugs Discount Act

S.2086: Health Marketplace for All Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

