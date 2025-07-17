Fundraising Update: Senator Pete Ricketts just disclosed $656.3K of new fundraising

Senator Pete Ricketts just disclosed $656.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This is the 102nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Ricketts disclosed $414.4K of spending. This is the 113th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

Ricketts disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This is the 206th most from all Q2 reports we have seen so far this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Pete Ricketts's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Senator Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Pete Ricketts is worth $182.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 8th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $104.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Pete Ricketts's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Senator Pete Ricketts Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.2M of trades from Senator Pete Ricketts, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $GD. The stock has risen 35.21% since then.

of $GD. The stock has risen 35.21% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $MCD. The stock has risen 10.21% since then.

of $MCD. The stock has risen 10.21% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $EMR. The stock has risen 45.4% since then.

of $EMR. The stock has risen 45.4% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $UNP. The stock has risen 9.36% since then.

of $UNP. The stock has risen 9.36% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $UNH. The stock has fallen 41.64% since then.

You can track Senator Pete Ricketts's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Senator Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Pete Ricketts:

S.2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

S.2108: VARIANCE Act

S.2048: PRC Military and Human Rights Capital Markets Sanctions Act of 2025

S.2047: No Capital Gains Allowance for American Adversaries Act

S.2046: No China in Index Funds Act

S.2045: Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Pete Ricketts on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.